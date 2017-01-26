Public catch a glimpse of the grand military parade

Commanding Officer Captain Vishal Roy inspecting the march past at INS Parundu in Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on the occasion of 68th Republic Day celebration. | Photo Credit: ; - handout_e_mail

For the first time since the commissioning of INS Parundu, the Naval Air Station at Uchipuli, near here in 2009, the grand military parade by the naval unit was opened to the general public when the unit celebrated the 68th Republic Day celebration on Thursday.

Commanding officer Captain Vishal Roy inspected the parade with guard of honour and for the first time, the parade was opened to the public, a release from INS Parundu said. Students and teachers from various schools and colleges in the district witnessed the march past by 15 naval officers, 150 sailors and 50 DSC jawans, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Captain Roy motivated the uniformed personnel to rise to every occasion to face newer challenges of terrorism and internal threats. He urged the people to maintain harmony in the state and the country.

At the district court here, Chief judicial magistrate Jayaraj unfurled the national flag. District Munsiff Rajesh Kumar and Judicial magistrate II A. Kannan were present. On behalf of District bar association, senior advocate J. Mohamed Sulthan unfurled the tricolour. Association president Azhagu Balakrishnan, Vice president M. Somasundram and senior advocate A. Ravichandra Ramavanni were present.

Professor S. Subbiah, Vice Chancellor of Alagappa University, Karaikudi hoisted the national flag and accepted guard of honour presented by students and security staff. Addressing the function, he said the alumni of the university have come forward to donate ₹ 2 crore for the infrastructure development. Prof V. Balachandran, Registrar (in-charge) and members of syndicate were present on the occasion.

At the KIT & KIM Technical campus at Karaikudi, V. Ayyappan, Principal, hoisted the national flag. S. Selvam, former director of Anna University, Chennai was the special guest. At Sri Raaja Raajan College of Engineering & Technology in Amaravathiputhur, A. Kumaravadivel, Principal hoisted the national flag and S. Rajendran, Dean addressed the students. At Sri Sarada Niketan College for women, S. Selvarani, Principal unfurled the national flag. College correspondent Swami Athamananda Maharaj was present.