Post pictures of garbagemound on Swachaata App

In the event of non-removal of garbage, residents could post the picture of the garbage mound on the specially designed Swachaata App from January 4, 2017, which would draw the attention of the higher authorities and thus facilitate speedy action, said Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri here on Saturday.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, the Union government has devised a slew of programmes for clearing garbage. Civic bodies have been linked through a network and an exclusive application has been designed. Anybody can download that App into their handphones and all that they should do is take a picture of the garbage mound and post it on the App.

Speaking at a meeting organised here to create an awareness of the consequences of using plastics, Mr. Nanduri said that with the city having been selected under Smart City Project, many programmes had been launched towards achieving the goal.

The Corporation had proposed to ban plastics around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple from January 1. Appealing to the people of the Temple City to cooperate in this ambitious programme, Mr. Nanduri said the residents could download the specially designed Swachaata App and post their civic-related problems from the beginning of January.

The Union Urban Development Ministry had fixed certain timeframe for each grievances to be redressed by the officials. For instance, when a public had posted about non-removal of garbage on the App, it had to be redressed within 12 hours. Similarly, if anyone posted about the death of an animal in any street or ward with the picture, it had to be cleared within 48 hours. So, more the posts, the ratings are expected to be high. Hence, he appealed to the residents to download the App and use it for getting their civic-related grievances redressed.

Earlier, he distributed cloth bags to the public and the first set of bags were received by Vishaal De Mal founder and chairman Ilankovan. Aparajita Total Solutions Managing Director K. Nagaraj, Assistant Health Officer Parthiban and others participated.

A variety programme was conducted by students from Thiagarajar College of Engineering.