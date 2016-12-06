No untoward incidents reported

more-in

Collector S. Natarajan led scores of people in paying respect to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Tuesday. No untoward incidents were reported from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

Mr. Natarajan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa at the Collectorate along with District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Ali Akbar, Collector’s Personal Assistant (General) S. Sethumadhavan and they were followed by the government employees and general public.

Elsewhere in the two districts, people, cutting across party affiliations, paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the portrait of the late leader and taking out silent processions.

“People behaved in a mature way and everything was peaceful in the district,” Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said. The SP who visited almost all parts of the district during rounds since morning, said no untoward was reported.

In Sivaganga also, people conducted themselves in a dignified manner and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, Superintendent of Police Shekhar Deshmukh said. “Everything was peaceful in the district,” the SP told The Hindu.

Shopkeepers downed shutters as mark of respect for the late leader. Roads bus stands, parks, public places and market places were deserted as people remained indoors watching the live telecast of the funeral ceremony.