Motcha Deepam lit at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

The Joint Commissioner and staff of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple lit ‘Motcha Deepam’ for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Led by S. Selvaraj, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and K. Mayilvahanan, assistant divisional engineer of the temple, staff members, joined by devotees, lit the deepam after taking out a procession on the four car streets around the temple.

After the procession, the authorities lit two lamps at the eastern entrance, facing the Agnitheertham seashore and two lamps at the western entrance. Temple priest Vijay Anand performed the rituals and offered special prayer for Ms. Jayalaltihaa’s soul to rest in peace.