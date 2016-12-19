Madurai

MDMK cadres stage demo

MDMK caders staging a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN;A_SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Cadres of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Sunday condemning the alleged attack on party general secretary Vaiko by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) men.

T. M. Rajendran, district secretary of the party (Tirunelveli rural), who led the agitation, said somebody from the DMK pelted stones at Mr. Vaiko’s car while he was nearing the hospital in Chennai to enquire about the health condition of DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

Dec 19, 2016

