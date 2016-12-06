Katchatheevu church festival put off

more-in

Verkodu parish priest Rev Fr L Sagayaraj thanked the Jaffna diocese for putting off the opening ceremony of the newly built church at Katchatheevu islet as a mark of respect to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalaithaa, who died on Tuesday night.

As the priest and local fishermen had kept their fingers crossed on taking part in the function, scheduled for Wednesday, after Apollo Hospitals announced the demise of Ms. Jayalalithaa, Jaffna diocese Bishop Rev Justin B Gnanapragasam sent a mail to the priest, informing about their decision to put off the ceremony.

Fr. Sagayaraj thanked the Bishop for respecting their sentiments and putting off the function. Meanwhile, informed sources said that the government has accorded permission to a 20-member delegation, comprising fishermen representatives and priests from the Sivaganga diocese to take part in the function.

Claiming that the church was built by their forefathers, the fisher leaders said they had the traditional right over the church and had sought permission for at least 100 fishermen to take part in the event. They threatened to set out to the islet and force their participation if the authorities failed to facilitate their participation.

Though initial reports suggested that the External Affairs ministry turned down the fishermen’s request, latest information suggested that the ministry offered to pave way for the pilgrimage after the fishermen agreed to make token participation.

“A 20-member delegation, comprising fishermen leaders and priests would take part in the consecration ceremony, likely to be held next week,” Fr Sagayaraj said.