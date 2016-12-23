ICMR award for researcher

more-in

Prof Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has been selected for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Award, for his outstanding research in the field of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.

He was recommended for the honour on account of his contribution to “In silico studies on HIV-1 Integrase and protease to find potent inhibitors,” a release from the university said.

Prof Singh would receive a certificate of honour and a cash award of Rs. 20,000 along with a citation from the Minister of Science and Technology at a function to be held shortly at ICMR, Headquarters, New Delhi, it said.

“He has designed several novel lead molecules which could act as potential inhibitors of HIV-Integrase, HIV-Protease and HIV-Reverse Transcriptase. His work on blocking the interaction of HIV-Integrase and LEDGF cofactor is cited by other researchers working in this field. His research outcome will have immense therapeutic and prognostic significance,” the release said.

The Indian Research Fund Association set up by the ICMR, recognized the contribution made by the Indian Biomedical scientists and gave awards and prizes annually and once in two years. Prof Singh has 70 research publications to his credit.