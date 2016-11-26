Fee waiver for meritorious students

more-in

Karaikudi: Alagappa University has waived and returned tuition fees amounting to Rs 4.07 lakh to 42 meritorious students, who hailed from poor families during the academic year 2016-17.

After the syndicate of the university decided to implement the tuition fee waiver scheme from 2016-2017 onwards, committees selected 42 graduate and post graduate students and returned the tuition fees they had paid, a release said.

Vice-Chancellor S. Subbiah handed over the cheques to the students here on Friday.

Registrar (in-charge) V Balachandran and syndicate members were present.

The university offered free education to poor and rural students who had obtained not less than 60 per cent of marks in their plus two examinations and joined UG courses in the university and its constituent colleges.

The tuition fee waiver scheme was made available to PG students who had cleared their UG courses securing 60 per cent of marks in their part III subjects. “This is the first time that the university has extended full fee waiver for the benefit of poor students,” Prof Subbiah said.