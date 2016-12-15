Every Indian is facing hardship: Congress leader

more-in

“What other countries have not done, our Prime Minister has done. And that is called: Demonetisation,” said Congress leader Peter Alphonse here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Arulanandar College on “Demonetisation: issues and implications” organised by the Department of Economics, he said that by one single act of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the countrymen were facing hardships everyday.

“Only in India, people are deprived of not being allowed to withdraw their own money, when they required it from the banks,” he also noted.

In no country in the globe, where 80 per cent of the money in circulation would be demonetised.

Under the pretext of curbing black money and to avoid terrorists from using high end currencies, the BJP government introduced the measure.

This is a hasty decision, Mr. Alphonse said and alleged that many in the BJP’s top brass were aware of the demonetisation and had made smart moves to safeguard their currencies.

Quoting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said that “demonetisation would help a nation, which was devastated due to war or due to other calamities. It may lead to collapse of a strong nation like India,” and thus the BJP leaders should understand that they have ruined the country, which was riding high till two years ago in very many spheres.

Suggesting that political parties should take donations only through cheques, he however, charged that the BJP indulged in demonetisation only to win, by hook or crook, the elections fast approaching in UP, Punjab and other States.

On the contrary, he claimed that the people would not forget the mental agony they were undergoing now due to demonetisation by standing in long queues before banks and ATMs.

The college office-bearers and senior faculty members participated.

Economics Department HoD N. Murali welcomed the gathering. S. Michael John Peter proposed vote of thanks.