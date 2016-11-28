Demonitisation leaves SHG members at usurers’ mercy

more-in

“We are compelled to pay immediately with currency notes of smaller denominations”

A group of women self-help group members submitted a petition to Collector M. Karunakaran on Monday seeking action against usurers who refused to accept demonetised currency notes when they repaid their loans and threatened them to settle the loan immediately with interest.

In their petition, the women, mostly beedi rollers and daily wage labourers, said they were unable to repay the loans with interest following demonetisation as the moneylenders refused to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. They were compelled to settle the loan with interest immediately with currency notes of smaller denominations.

“Though we informed the Kadayam police, they did not take any action against the usurers,” they said.

Spurious liquor

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam members, led by party’s trade union wing office-bearer E. Antonyraj, said spurious liquor smuggled from TASMAC shops, Puducherry and other neighbouring States were being sold in about 35 petty shops in Reddiyarpatti, Ooththumalai, Karuvantha, North Kaavalaakurichi, South Kaavalaakurichi, Kanganaankinaru, Mela Kalangal and Keezha Kalangal.

“The police, instead of taking action against them, are threatening the informers. Besides curbing the illicit sale of liquor, the Collector should initiate action against the policemen,” Mr. Antonyraj said.

Water problem

Residents of ward 10 of Valliyoor town panchayat submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water. “Despite repeated appeals, the authorities have not taken any step to streamline water supply. We are forced to buy a pot of water for Rs. 10,” they said.

Carrying empty pots, residents of Paaraipatti near Thiruvenkatam also submitted a similar petition to the Collector.

Aam Aadmi Party cadres submitted a petition to Collector seeking a permanent ban on supply of Tamirabharani water to soft drink manufacturing units even as farmers and the public were in desperate need of water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The Tirunelveli District Public Welfare Committee members submitted a petition seeking additional ration shop at Reddiyarpatti village as the existing shop, handling over 1,750 family cards, could not render effective service.

Another group of people submitted petition seeking impounding of of stray cattle on arterial roads in the town “as they caused accidents, mainly involving two-wheeler riders.”