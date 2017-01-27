Complaints cell for rural people comes up

Collector T.G. Vinay (left), inspecting the complaint cell meant for drinking water distribution and sanitation set up at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

more-in

An exclusive cell with a toll free number facility was established at the District Rural Development Agency office here on Thursday to enable rural people lodge complaints on drinking water, public distribution system and health care.

Inaugurating the cell here on Thursday, Collector T.G. Vinay said that people could contact the centre through the toll free number 18004254181 for quick remedy to their grievances.

Measures in place

The government has been taking all measures to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all people in rural areas.

Deepening existing bore wells, sinking new bore wells, streamlining drinking water supply through ground level and over head tanks, water conservation measures were all taken up to streamline drinking water supply and effective utilisation of existing drinking water sources, he added.

“The rural people may inform about shortage of drinking water supply in rural areas, leakage, if any, in drinking water pipelines and deficiency in distribution. Similarly, they may also get information about construction of individual toilet, low cost technologies, and complaints if any, in this connection. This cell has started functioning,” he also pointed.

Officials were suitably instructed to receive complaints and initiate action immediately, he said and appealed to the people to utilise the services and settle their grievances.

Similar centres have been opened at panchayat union level also.

The complaints lodged by the people at villages would be registered at the centre and action initiated immediately.

Concerned officials and workers would be intimated to expedite the work.

The public may lodge complaints on drinking water supply and health care also.