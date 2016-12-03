Centre urged to give up proposal to set up ‘nuclear park’

more-in

The Union Government should give up its proposal of establishing ‘Nuclear Park’ at Kudankulam by constructing four more reactors in addition to the already built first two 1,000 MWe reactors with Russian assistance.

Speakers at the anti-nuclear energy conference organised here on Saturday stressed this demand and urged the State and the Central Governments to be transparent by providing “facts” pertaining to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

Founder president of ‘Pachchai Thamizhagam’ S.P. Udayakumar said power generation in the first reactor had been stopped on 32 occasions to confirm the charges levelled by anti-nuclear activists that reactors at Kudankulam had been fabricated with “faulty technology and substandard components.” However, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the proponent of the project, and the Central Government were “deceiving and misguiding” the public by providing wrong information about the functioning of nuclear reactors of KKNPP.

He alleged that the NPCIL had commenced the construction of third and fourth reactors without clarifying the “serious doubts” about the first two reactors. He appealed to the ruling AIADMK and the DMK to oppose the expansion programme. Anti-nuclear activists G. Sundararajan of ‘Poovulagin Nanbargal,’ Velmurugan of Thamizhar Vaazhvurimai Katchi, ‘Kolathur’ Mani, M.T. Pandian of CPI (ML), Thirunavukkarasu, R.R. Srinivasan, Senthil, R.S. Mugilan spoke.