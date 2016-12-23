AIADMK’s silent procession turns emotional

more-in

MADURAI: When speaker after speaker recalled the yeomen services of the Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa at the end of a silent procession, the crowd turned emotional and wept uncontrollably here on Friday.

Led by Cooperation Minister ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, the women’s wing from the city, who were joined by the wives of AIADMK men and functionaries, took out the procession around the Masi Streets.

At the end, when Mr. Raju addressed the gathering, he recalled the good deeds of Ms. Jayalalithaa in public life.

“Today, it is hard to believe and accept that such a noble person is no more...In her passing away, we have all become orphans.” This triggered the crowd and as the women wept uncontrollably, the Minister too broke out.

After a pause, Mr. Raju said that the leader had left behind several tasks to be completed. “As a party man, each one of us should take a pledge to fulfil all the wishes of “Amma” and continue in the path shown by her, which would keep the State and the people on top,” he added.

Former Mayor K. Thiraviam, former women councillors Shanmugavalli, Kannagi Baskaran and Suganthi Ashok, Deepa Gopalakrishnan (wife of Madurai MP), Jayanthi (wife of Mr. Raju) and others participated.