As many as 2,457 polling booths will be established in various parts of the district for the yet to be announced local body elections.

A statement said a draft list of polling booths had been released to the offices of village panchayats, unions of panchayats, district panchayat office, district election office, corporation office, offices of municipalities and town panchayats. Additionally 50 polling booths — 24 in urban local body and 26 in panchayat unions — would be set up this year.

Four new booths in Thoothukudi corporation limits, 11 more booths in Kovilpatti Municipality and an additional booth in Kayalpattinam Municipality, five more booths in Tiruchendur town panchayat, two booths in Arumuganeri town panchayat and one booth in Vilathikulam town panchayat would be set up. In Thoothukudi Corporation, 254 booths would be established. There would be 78 booths in Kovilpatti municipality, 38 booths in Kayalpattinam municipality and 312 booths in the 19 town panchayats.

As many as 1,775 booths would be kept ready in the 12 panchayat unions.