‘Do not look at differently abled people as second class citizens’

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram handing over the key to newly built house to a visually-challenged couple in Sakkimangalam in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

: Society should not treat differently abled people as second class citizens but should do its best to help them overcome disability, said former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday.

Declaring open eight houses as part of ‘A Star Shelters’ project for families of visually challenged people implemented by the Rotary Club of Madurai Star Foundation at Sakkimangalam near here, Mr. Chidambaram said that every person experienced some form of disability but the margin was high in the case of physically challenged people. All the physically challenged people should be treated as equals and not second class citizens.

The eight houses opened by Mr. Chidambaram are part of the project implemented in Sakkimangalam since 2009.

So far, 30 houses had been completed and 20 more would make it a housing colony for families of visually challenged people, said Sethumadhavan, who has coordinated the project.

He explained how the houses had been constructed with donation from Rotarians. C. Thamaraikannan, president, Rotary Club of Madurai Star, welcomed the gathering and A. Ramamoorthy, secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.