The Kochi city police on Sunday arrested a youth on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Ashik Pradeep, 19, a native of Elamkunnapuzha, Vypeen. The arrest followed a complaint filed by parents of the victim. He landed in police custody during a combing operation at the Marine Drive walk way. He was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested three friends of the accused, identified as Sarath Kumar, Vysakh and Abhiraj, all in their 20s, for allegedly threatening the victim’s parents on behalf of the accused.

As per the complaint, the accused had barged into the victim’s house and threatened her parents at knifepoint for filing a complaint against Ashik.

The police are on the lookout of more persons in this connection.