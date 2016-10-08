Traffic police to ensure safety of pedestrians

The traffic police have agreed to increase the time span for pedestrian crossing from 20 seconds to 30 seconds every few minutes at Vyttila Junction, to ensure safety of pedestrians.

This was decided at a meeting convened here on Thursday by Vyttila United Forum, a newly formed conclave of residents’ associations, merchant bodies and the people’s representatives. “Pedestrians were finding it hard to cross the six-lane junction within 20 seconds, which includes the time the caution signal (yellow light) blinks.

The police have also agreed to ensure safety of pedestrians at the crossings in front of Vyttila temple and at the point where Power House Road meets NH Bypass,” said V.R. Thampy, chairman of the forum.

Once implemented, the busy junction will have four pedestrian crossing points – two each on northern and southern sides. The police have also agreed to ask the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to paint fresh pedestrian lines and to install adequate number of sign boards warning motorists of the impending crossings. The NHAI, which collects hefty toll from motorists, must also install sign boards at new and old U-turns in the vicinity of the junction, he said.

Preventing jaywalking

The police would also tell the NHAI to fence the central median to prevent jaywalking. Aimed at streamlining traffic, the NHAI would also have to make a two-lane-wide median cutting on the northern side of the junction so that buses and other vehicles from S.A. Road can gain smooth access to Vyttila Mobility Hub.

The police were represented by A.V. George, Assistant Commissioner of Edappally traffic police.