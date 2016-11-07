Employees to hold mass dharna on November 11

The resumption of caprolactam production at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has been termed a success with the unit already churning out around 750 tonnes of the high quality product.

Though the resumption has been smooth, a long shutdown of the plant was expected to result in some hitches, FACT sources said.

Employees of FACT, under the aegis of Save FACT Action Committee, will hold a mass dharna in front of the Ernakulam District Collectorate on November 11 to register their protest against ‘vested interests’ that were trying to create trouble for the company.

The committee spokesman said the employees were worried about the present situation in the company and said a group of people were eyeing the large landholding of the public sector company.

Dharna

The decision to organise the dharna comes in the wake of uncertainties caused by the suspension of four of its senior executives on the basis of a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption in the sale of gypsum from the Udyogamandal plant.

Those suspended included the chief general managers looking after marketing and finance as well as deputy general managers.

The chairman and managing director of the PSU, Jaiveer Srivastava, was abruptly removed last week to be replaced by A. B. Khare, chairman and managing director of Madras Fertilizers Limited. He is holding the additional charge of FACT.

The company had set a milestone by resuming the production of caprolactam after a gap of four years.

The company sources said that FACT caprolactam was considered of high quality and was popular among buyers.