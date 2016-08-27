Commercial operations expected to begin by March next year

With the initial trial runs involving the first Kochi Metro train in the Muttom-Kalamassery corridor getting over, the stage is set for integrated trials wherein the synergy between trains and different systems will be monitored and fine-tuned.

The second train that arrived here a couple of months ago will be deployed for integrated trials that are expected from September. A top metro official said internal trial runs of the first train is over, wherein it performed up to the mark and touched a speed of up to 90 km per hour at level, curve and gradient corridors. The software to operate trains is also ready. Officials of the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) are expected to arrive here in September to conduct the mandatory trial runs. A report will then be submitted to the Railway Board.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Kochi Metro Rail Limited are gearing up to begin the integrated trials in which the synergised operation of trains with different systems such as signals, telecommunication, power, etc. will be reviewed and aberrations, if any, rectified. This will go on for four months in the metro corridor up to Palarivattom.

The certification process by the Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS) will follow suit. “The metro can begin commercial operations by March once the CRS issues safety certificate,” he said.

“Apart from the Muttom-Kalamassery corridor, trial runs are under way at the steep gradient for trains to climb from the coach depot to the viaduct. Brake test etc., are over, including the process in which the three coaches of each train are laden with sand bags to test the stability of coaches packed with passengers,” metro sources said.

Five or six set of trains will be deployed for integrated trials. The third metro train is expected here by October. Another five are expected by December.