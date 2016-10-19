VACB urges HC to dismiss his plea

The quick verification by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into the allegation that N. Shankar Reddy, Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, during his tenure as Vigilance Director had torpedoed the investigation into the charges levelled against former Finance Minister K.M. Mani in the bar licence renewal case is in the initial stage, according to a statement filed by the VACB in the High Court.

Under his scrutiny

In a statement filed in response to Mr. Reddy’s petition against the quick verification, the VACB pointed out that Mr. Reddy joined as Director, VACB, when further investigation ordered by the Vigilance court into the bar bribery case was under way. In fact, further investigation was done under the close monitoring and supervision of the petitioner.

The petitioner had issued some supervisory notes to the investigation officer (IO). The IO had submitted a factual report to the petitioner on completing the probe. The petitioner had then sought some clarifications. He then forwarded a scrutiny note and handed over the final report to the IO. He also asked the IO to complete the case diary in tune with the conclusion of the final report.

Not changes

The petitioner further suggested that the contents of the scrutiny note and final report be included in detail in the case diary. But the findings of the investigation were not changed in the case diary in tune with the final report as suggested by the petitioner. That was the reason for initiating a crime branch inquiry against the IO, Superintendent of Police R. Sukesan.

As the quick verification was in its initial state, the VACB sought to dismiss Mr. Reddy’s petition.

In his petition, Mr. Reddy, contended that he had given only supervisory notes to the IO instructing him to verify certain facts discussed during the course of investigation.