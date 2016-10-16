RISKY RIDE:Container Road is ill-lit and does not have reflectors to warn motorists of bridges and medians.

Fee for single trip for cars is Rs.45, while it is Rs.145 for buses and lorries

Resentment is brewing against the proposal of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to collect toll from motorists using the 17-km-long accident-prone Container Road (NH 47-C) without readying street lights and other safety measures.

The road links Mulavukad with Kalamassery. A public notice on collecting user fee was published in a couple of dailies on Saturday. The fee for single trip for cars is Rs.45, Rs.70 for light commercial vehicles, Rs.145 for buses and lorries having two axles. That for return journey is Rs.65, Rs.105 and Rs.220, while monthly pass comes for Rs.1,450, Rs.2,340 and Rs.4,905 respectively.

“Commuting through the newly-built road is a nightmare due to bad ride quality over the numerous bridges that have rickety expansion joints. The NHAI has done little though entry and exit points of many bridges are constantly sinking, posing danger to motorists,” said Hashim Chendampilly, State convenor of NH Samrakshana Samithi.

Ill-maintained

The stretch is ill-lit and does not have reflectors to warn motorists of bridges and medians. Neither does it have proper footpaths, service roads and drains. Road markings and sign boards too are absent. “The NHAI’s focus seems to be only on collecting ‘exorbitant’ amounts as toll. Levying such high toll amounts is unheard of even on the Edappally-Mannuthy NH 47 stretch where there are seven flyovers,” he added.

Toll worth approximately Rs.440 crore has already been collected at the Paliyekkera toll booth, whereas the cost of four-laning the corridor was Rs.312 crore. As per estimates, the toll collecting firm will end up collecting over Rs.5,000 crore during the remaining 15-year toll period. “Attempts to collect toll from Container Road are being made at a time when toll is being scrapped at many highways in Maharashtra and New Delhi,” Mr Chendampilly said.

The Mulavukad Janakeeya Vikasana Samithi too has deplored attempts to collect toll, citing non-commencement of work on service roads. “The NHAI had promised to build service roads 10 months ago. Moreover, they have not given us the sketch and other details of pending works,” said Fahad M.F., convenor. Steps have also not been taken to clamp down on illegal parking of container lorries.

NHAI sources said the Kerala State Construction Corporation had been entrusted with the task of building service roads. “Toll collection will begin as and when service road works begin. A proposal and estimate to install lights and other safety measures is pending with our head office,” they said.

The condition of service roads is no better on the Edappally-Aroor NH 47 Bypass either, though the NHAI collects hefty toll for the stretch.