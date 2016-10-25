Staying alert:A fuel leakage mock drill being conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority near Irumpanam, Kakkanad, on Monday.— PHOTO: by special arrangement

A full scale mock security drill to assess the preparedness of various agencies in case of a fuel leakage on a busy city road was conducted along the Irumpanam Puthiya Road – Refinery Road stretch here on Monday.

The simulated exercise, organised by the District disaster Management Authority, got off to a start around 11 a.m. with a “head-on collision” of a diesel tanker with an LPG tanker on the road. On an alert by the locals, Fire safety officials at the Tripunithura station rushed to the spot, in addition to the police, revenue officials and disaster management officials. Soon, the accident scene was cordoned off and people nearby were evacuated.

Meanwhile, traffic along the stretch was diverted through other routes and HAM radio operators were deployed to pass on messages. Besides, five fire tenders from nearby stations were deployed for the operation.

The exercise, held under the supervision of Assistant Collector Renu Raj, lasted about two hours .Commenting on the security drill, R. Prasad, Divisional Fire Officer, said whole exercise went well.

The merits and de-merits of the operation were discussed for further improvement in preparedness levels of the agencies at a de-briefing that followed the drill. Selected observers who were posted at different points also came up with suggestions and recommendations during the review meeting.