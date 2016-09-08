Former chairman moots Metropolitan Planning Authority in place of the agency

Even as a political nominee has been chosen by the CPI(M) to head the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), two former chairmen of the agency have aired diametrically opposite views about the relevance of the development agency.

Though yet to be officially declared by the government, it is learned that the CPI(M) has zeroed in on its State Committee member C.N. Mohanan as the possible GCDA chairman.

K. Balachandran, who had submitted a report towards the end of 90s for the gradual dissolution of development authorities to the then E.K. Nayanar-led Left Democratic Front government, remains steadfast in his opinion close to two decades after he submitted the report.

However, N. Venugopal, who stepped down in May following the defeat of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly elections, remains a firm believer in the relevance of the GCDA.

‘No relevance’

Mr. Balachandran said that development authorities had lost relevance with the Constitutional amendment and empowerment of municipal bodies to perform all those functions previously considered the domain of development authorities.

“They have nothing to do now except for selling off their previously acquired land or collecting rent from the property they own. In fact, the GCDA can no longer take an independent decision even to acquire land and needs the consent of the State Town Planning Department, the State government and the municipal corporation,” he said.

By definition the GCDA should have encompassed places such as Cherthala and Chalakkudy by now going by the development of greater Koch. But even Muvattupuzha, which is adjacent to it, remains out of its purview. Adding to its woes, another authority for Goshree Islands was formed in between.

Planning authority sought

Mr. Balachandran said the GCDA should be replaced by a Metropolitan Planning Authority bringing under it Kochi Corporation and adjoining municipal corporations.

Mr. Venugopal said that disbanding the GCDA meant transfer of its assets worth crores of rupees to local bodies, which are found wanting even in utilising the grant given by the State government.

“GCDA still has a lot to offer in terms of planning and implementation and its relevance can be felt when headed by a proactive chairman,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He cited the development of Girinagar, Panampilly Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Jawahar Nagar and the creation of open spaces such as Marine Drive, Subhash Park and Children’s Park and Rajendra Maidan as proof of the significance of the GCDA.