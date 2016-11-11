Action against basketball coach Rajan David for sexually abusing women athletes.

The High Court of Kerala has upheld the dismissal of a sports coach from service for sexually molesting women athletes.

A Division Bench of the court dismissed the appeal filed by basketball coach Rajan David, who was removed from service in January 2009.

The court held that it did not find any ground to accept the contention that the punishment imposed on him was disproportionate to the proven charges. The findings recorded against him disclosed that he had misbehaved with a female player during the competitions and sexually assaulted a Plus One student.

He had also failed to comply with the general condition that when taking a team of women players to far off places for competition, the team should be accompanied by one lady, the court observed.

These were very serious charges, the court held, which were proved.