The combine of trade unions has said that the general strike on September 2 was expected to be total in Ernakulam district.
A statement issued here on Monday by the Samyukta Samara Samithi flayed the BMS for its decision to stay away from the strike. It said if the Union government accepted the demands raised by trade unions, it would also be beneficial to workers, who are the members of the BMS too.
