Anti-hartal campaigners in Kochi will operate free pick-up and drop services for the sick and aged during the nationwide general strike on Friday.

Say No To Harthal general convenor Raju P. Nair said a fleet of 30 cars would be stationed at the two railway stations and General Hospital. “The free pick-up and drop services will be limited to the sick and aged. Besides cars, we look forward to associating ourselves with bikers clubs, as in previous occasions, to offer similar services,” Mr. Nair added.

Meanwhile, the city police will operate buses for passengers stranded at the Vyttila mobility hub and railway stations. Besides, special services will be operated for medical and other emergency needs.

Further, a fleet of around 45 vehicles will be deployed for city patrolling, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul R.B. Krishna said.