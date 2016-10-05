Is that clear?:An eye camp organised by The Hindu In School and Giridhar Eye Institute at Greets Public School in the city on Tuesday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Giridhar Eye Institute, in association with The Hindu in School, is organising a series of free eye camps for primary school children in connection with World Sight Day which falls on October 13.

The camps are being organised to spread awareness among children on eye care. It will also highlight the need for early detection for successful ophthalmic care plan. The inauguration of the series of camp was held at Greets Public School, Kaloor, on Tuesday. Jaya Sabin, Principal, Greets Public School, inaugurated the camp.

Kanchana Giridhar, Assistant Medical Director; Neena Menon, Head of Paediatric Ophthalmology; and Sreekanth of Giridhar Eye Institute were present on the occasion. N.V. Balamurali, Deputy Regional General Manager, The Hindu , attended.

Dr. Sreekanth led a session on identifying eye defects among children. He urged the teachers to play a major role in detecting early eye problems among children.