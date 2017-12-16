Cusat classes to resume on Monday

more-in

Classes at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) that were suspended following a clash between members of two student organisations will resume on Monday.

The varsity authorities have sought a copy of the first information report (FIR) from the police on the clash between SFI and KSU workers near the campus on Wednesday. Students were asked to vacate the varsity hostel following the incident that took place after the union general council election. According to Cusat officials, disciplinary action against those involved in the clash will be taken on the basis of the FIR. All heads of departments and faculty members will step up vigil against those who break campus discipline. Those who violate the code of conduct will face stringent action, officials said.

The police said a section of students had taken out a march on the campus, leading to the clash Outsiders too had allegedly joined the march. Two students were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations will resume on Monday. The examinations, which were earlier scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16, will now be held on January 3, 4, and 5. Details can be had on www.cusat.ac.in. Hostel inmates can occupy the facility from 2 p.m. on Sunday, said an official communication.