Kochi Metro Rail Limited has invited tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare a concept plan for Metro Village envisaged at Muttom near Aluva and to do an environmental survey of the 200-acre land proposed for the project.

The idea behind the environmental survey is to ensure that the commercial and other buildings that are constructed do not hamper the environment or the ecology of the area. The village has been conceived to generate revenue to operate and maintain Kochi Metro that is scheduled for commissioning in April 2017.

Environmental activists had expressed concerns of the wetland and nearby areas suffering ecological damage if buildings and other structures come up here.

The mostly fallow land is located near the metro’s coach maintenance yard. Metro sources said that care will be taken to retain a portion of the wetlands. The aim is to maintain an optimal balance between commercial development and the environment.

Land owners too will be taken into confidence on how best to utilise the land.

Plan is to ensure that commercial and other buildings do not hamper the ecology of the area.