CJI calls for speedy disposal of cases

Kerala HC diamond jubilee celebrations begin

Chief Justice of India T.S.Thakur on Tuesday emphasized the need for speedy disposal of cases by the judiciary.

Inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Kerala High Court here, he said the High Court needs to be geared up to face future challenges such as increasing number of litigations. He said that per capita litigation was higher in the State because of high literacy rate and the progress of the State. The Kerala High Court was reckoned as the finest judiciary. However, the judges of the High Court need not be complacent. Litigations were going to increase as the country was poised to become a superpower overtaking China in the next 20 years. Besides, the younger generation would demand quicker justice and would not tolerate any delay in disposal of cases.

The Chief Justice also urged the High Court to take up 10-year-old cases and set a target to dispose of such cases completely in the next one year.

Supreme Court judges J. Chelameswar, Kurian Joseph, and Ashok Bhushan, Kerala High Court Chief Justice Mohan M. Shantanagouder, Minister for Law A.K. Balan, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, and Advocate General K. Sudhakara Prasad spoke.