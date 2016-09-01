Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the district organic farm produce and products fair organised by the CPI(M)-led Janakeeya Jaiva Pachakkari Krishi campaign at Rajendra Maidan on September 4 at 11 a.m.

Film personalities, couple Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal will carry out the first sale. The fair, featuring separate stalls for rice varieties including the Pokkali rice from Kadamakkudy under the brand Gramika, egg, jackfruit, plantain and pulses, will be on for nine days, P. Rajeev, CPI(M) district secretary, told the media here on Wednesday. Besides, there would be an eatery offering food made from tubers.

Organic produce cultivated over 750 acres ,will be put up on sale at 257 regional stalls across the district during the Onam season. This is in addition to the 12 permanent outlets selling organic agricultural produces.

Mr. Rajeev said that nearly 25,000 farmers, 1,200 self-help groups and 40 cooperative banks were involved in the massive campaign, which led to the production of huge quantities of vegetables and plantain for Onam.

He said Kanjoor, where organic farming practices received widespread acceptance, saw the farmers process the paddy to bring out their brand of rice.