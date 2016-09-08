Artist François Mazabraud addressing the audience during the Art Talk event organised by Kochi Biennale Foundation in the city on Wednesday.

French installation artist François Mazabraud was in the city to give a talk hosted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The spaces straddling urban realities and fiction inform François Mazabraud’s art. He juxtaposes symbols, temporalities and spaces, inviting viewers to the “interceding space” to measure up the contours of normality.

The French installation artist dabbles in a broad spectrum of performances and forms — the abundance reflecting the multiplicity of his chosen concern. Mr. Mazabraud builds objects, invents surfaces, relays sounds and invades the public space, among other interventions, to inject fiction into the real.

“When exploring the interval between reality and fiction, I pose the problem to myself about how to inspire emotion from artwork while asking questions of both my viewers and of the various formal socio-political issues that are my concern,” said Mr. Mazabraud, who will showcase his work at the forthcoming edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale slated to get under way in December.

The artist was in Kochi on Wednesday to give a talk hosted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation about his art practice.

Titled “Inside the 4th wall”, the evening discussion offered insights into his thinking and processes, his wanderings in Kochi and a preview of what to expect at KMB’16. The event was supported by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).

In creating site-specific, participatory scenographies that quiz as well as interact with viewers, Mr. Mazabraud attempts to close the distance – the fourth wall – between art and the viewer. The intent is to distort the perceptions of how things appear in relation to space.

I want the attention of the audience

“My premise is to explore how people pay attention to art. My work may seem straightforward, but small details of a work can lead to other interpretations and meanings. I make small discrete works that are easy to miss because I want the attention of the audience,” he said.