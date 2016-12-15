Zakir granted bail

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to V.A. Zakir Hussain, CPI(M) leader and an accused in a case related to the abduction and intimidation of a Kochi-based businessman.

Granting him bail, the court observed that continued detention of the accused was not required.

The court ordered that he be released on bail on his executing a bond for Rs. 1 lakh and furnishing two sureties for the same amount. The other condition was that he should not enter the Palarivattom police station limits for six weeks. The court also asked him to appear before the investigating officer on all Wednesdays for six weeks.

The case was registered by the Palarivattom police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jube Paulose. According to the complaint, Zakir intervened in a dispute between the complainant and a businesswoman. The second accused, Siddique, at the behest of Zakir, took the complainant to the CPI(M) area committee office on June 11, 2015, where he was confined illegally and assaulted. Zakir and the other accused later threatened the complainant to settle the dispute, according to the complaint.