Wind up New Year parties by 12.30 a.m., say police

more-in

The city police have issued directions to hotels and resorts to ensure adequate lighting while hosting New Year DJ parties and to ensure CCTV surveillance on their premises to prevent drug abuse and untoward incidents.

The video recordings must be made available to the police if required.

The police have directed that all parties should wind up by 12.30 a.m. on the day and that guests should return by 1 a.m.

The aim is to ensure the safety and comfort of families, children and elderly celebrating New Year. The decisions were taken at a meeting convened here on Tuesday by City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh, in which general managers and security managers of hotels hosting parties participated.

Security has been stepped up especially in the wake of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, Cochin Carnival and a slew of New Year parties scheduled in the city.

Abkari Act

The police have instructed that liquor can be served only on the basis of the Abkari Act even on New Year’s eve. Thus, serving liquor must be stopped at 10 p.m., while serving it to youth aged 21 years and less is illegal. Similarly, people who arrive at parties carrying narcotic drugs must not be allowed into the premises, says a press release issued by the police.

Boards detailing the above norms must be displayed prominently in all hotels and resorts. Adequate number of police personnel, including policewomen, will be deployed in the city for incident-free revelry.

“Hotels, resorts and the DJ fraternity have extended their support to the police initiative to make Kochi a safe place to party,” said Arul R.B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic).

Responding to the regulations, Soma Mathew, Director (Sales) of Hotel Holiday Inn on NH Bypass, said the curbs and possible police presence would make life easier for hotel managements. “Dim lights often encourage troublemakers. While adhering to the regulations, our security staff will frisk guests to ensure that they do not carry drugs or cigars and spoil the party mood.”

“Our sole request to the police was to relax the party deadline. But they insisted on the 12.30 a.m. deadline,” she added.