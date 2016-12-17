Thrissur, Kalady students win Young World painting contest

more-in

Chandranibha K.B. of Mukundapuram Public School, Nadavaramba, Thrissur, and Sonariya Joby of Sree Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, near here, bagged the first prize in the junior and senior categories respectively of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition held at the Symphony Hall at Abad Nucleus Mall here on Saturday.

Gaadha Gopakumar K. of Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, Ernakulam, and Aaron Xavier Joseph A. of Assisi Vidyaniketan,Chembumukku in the city, emerged the first and second runners-up in the junior category and Chris Peter Fernandez of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, Ernakulam, and Mariyath P. Faizal of St. Mary’s A.I.G.H.S, Fort Kochi, in the senior category.

The winners walked away with cash prizes, trophies and certificates. District Collector K. Mohammed Safirulla, who was the chief guest, gave away the prizes to the winners. Recollecting his school days when he was a regular at the school-level trials where candidates for The Hindu Young World Painting Competition were short-listed, Mr. Safirulla emphasised the importance of reading books and newspapers.

Gourilakshmi N. of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kolazhy Hemin of Gregorian Public School, Maradu; Arunjith of Santa Maria Senior Secondary School, Mundamveli; Swathi Krishna of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala; Rizana A. Nizar of St. Mary’s A.I.G.H.S, Fort Kochi; Bhadra V. of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala; and Ashick C. Kannan of Bhavan’s Newsprint; Velloor; won the seven consolation prizes in the junior category.

Fiza M. Faizal, Sheethal Shobi, and Anjali G. Pillai of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor; Padmapriya Nair of Marygiri CMI Public School, Koothattukulam; Akshara R.A. of St.Mary’s A.I.G.H.S, Fort Kochi; K.B. Sreeparvathy of Navy Public School; and Aleena George of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, Chembumukku; won the consolations prizes among seniors. Praseedha Prabhakar, general manager of Abad Nucleus Mall, gave away the consolation prizes.

Abad Nucleus Mall was the venue partner. K.R. Bakes was the snacks partner. N Juze, a Golden Valley product from NEST Group, was the beverage partner. Soulfull and Crossword were the goodies partners.

Speaking on the occasion, artist T. Kaladharan, one of the three jury members, urged students to shun obsession with computers and laptops and turn to nature, which has many things to offer.