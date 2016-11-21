Three from Kochi die in TN road accident

more-in

The family was on a pilgrimage to Nagore Dargah at the time of the mishap

KOCHI: Three members of a family from Kochi who were on a pilgrimage were killed on Monday when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a lorry at Karur in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were identified as Abubakkar, 56, his sisters Asiya, 48, and Naseema, 45, all residents of Smart City Colony, Infopark, Kakkanad. Naseema’s children Muhammad Shereef, 26, and Tanooja, 14, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at JM Hospital, Trichy. Their condition is said to be stable.

The family embarked on the pilgrimage on Monday after the marriage of Shereef, who works as an Imam at a Mosque in Coimbatore. Preliminary reports suggested that the car was driven by Abubakkar, an autorickshaw driver from Kakkanad.

The mishap occurred around 11.30 a.m. on the Kulithalai Bypass when the family was on their way to offer prayers at the Nagore Dargah.

The accident took place when the sand-laden truck, in an attempt to overtake a bullock cart, collided with the car that came from the opposite direction, the Infopark police said.

The bodies will be brought to Kochi on Tuesday after postmortem.