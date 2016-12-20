This year, Cochin Carnival will paint the town green

more-in

For years now, the famed Cochin Carnival that coincided with Christmas and New Year left behind a trail of plastic waste at the venue and nearby Fort Kochi beach.

To ensure that it does not happen this time around, the carnival organising committee has joined hands with the Suchitwa Mission to implement a green protocol during the festivities. The initiative also has the support of residents associations in the area.

Drinking water bottles, the primary source of plastic waste, will be out of bounds of Nehru Park that hosts the carnival.

“Volunteers will be stationed at all entry points to the venue.

“Visitors carrying plastic bottles will be made to pay Rs.10 and their bottles will be affixed with a sticker. On return, they will have to show the bottle with the sticker and get their refund of Rs.10,” said carnival committee advisor Josy P.J.

Water kiosks will be set up to serve drinking water in steel tumblers and glasses. Visitors may get their bottles filled for as little as Rs.3.

Campaigns

Extensive campaigns have been launched to drive home the importance of the green protocol. Multiple cultural processions were taken out in this connection with the participation of college students, corporation councillors and members of residents associations. Notices and pamphlets were distributed exhorting people to avoid plastic articles while visiting the carnival.

The carnival will get under way on December 22 and last till New Year. “We have decided to illuminate the old harbour bridge and it will be an added attraction this year,” Mr. Josy said.