Strike may lead to severe fuel shortage

Most petrol pumps procuring fuel from Irumpanam terminal remain closed

KOCHI: Majority of petrol pumps supplying fuel procured from the Indian Oil Corporation’s Irumpanam terminal remained closed on Wednesday following the deadlock over the strike by tanker lorry owners and workers demanding that the IOC revise transport contract rates and amend tender conditions.

Petroleum dealers said the situation might turn worse if the strike continued as dealers selling fuel procured from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. had stopped replenishing their stocks.

Thomas Vaidyan, president of All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders, said repeated strikes by trade unions were unacceptable as the ongoing agitation, which began on Saturday, was the fourth round of protest by unions on the same issue. He said almost all IOC outlets had remained shut on Wednesday. “Customer rush has gone up at BPCL and HPCL outlets owing to the deadlock,” he added.

Mr. Vaidyan said 70 per cent of BPCL and HPCL outlet owners had stopped replenishing stocks. “They will be supplying fuel as long as the stock lasts. The State may face serious shortage of fuel, especially during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, if the issue is not resolved immediately,” he added.