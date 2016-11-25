Recruitment drive to raise share of women CPOs in police force

more-in

The State government will shortly launch a recruitment drive to raise the share of women civil police officers to 15 per cent of the total police force, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Talking after inaugurating the Pink Police Patrol (PPP) initiative of the Kochi city police here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the police should stand firmly with the victim in cases of atrocities against women.

The State government would not tolerate any compromise of women’s security and safety. Mr. Vijayan called for a change in the social circumstances to reinforce a sense of security among women.

The PPP vehicles with state-of-the-art facilities would help rein in atrocities against women and children.

The Chief Minister said there was no need to be apprehensive about the new project and guaranteed civilised and comforting approach from the police towards distress callers. The Pink Police was the result of the realisation that a society like Kerala could nt move forward by ignoring the safety of women who constitute 50 per cent of its polity.

ADGG South Zone B. Sandhya flagged off the first PPP vehicle. She said the project had evoked good response in Thiruvananthapuram and had handled about 700 calls in the last three months.

Ms. Sandhya said the State police had given training in self protection to about 2.5 lakh women and urged women to be bold.

Mayor Soumini Jain released a short film on PPP, Kavalal.

Actor Sheela released the Pink Control Room number 1515. IGP S. Sreejith and Deputy Police Commissioner Arul R. B. Krishna were among those present.