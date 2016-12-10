Police begin probe into assault on BJP activist

more-in

The Piravom police have launched a probe into the assault of a BJP worker by a group of assailants here two days ago.

Officials said the victim M.N. Vinod was attacked with iron rods and suffered a broken arm and a fractured leg late on Thursday. “According to the statement, the attackers told him that those who go against the CPI(M) won’t see the light of the day’’, they said.

The victim, a former Karyavahak of the RSS Piravom unit, was unable to identify the attackers. “A detailed report on the mobile phone tower location of all the suspects at the time of the attack will be catalogued. There are many CCTV cameras in the area, footage from which will also be scrutinised’’, officials said.

Following the attack, tension gripped Piravom town and nearby areas with another gang destroying a waiting shed built by DYFI activists in the town and a flag-pole of the CPI(M) at Mulankulam.

Meanwhile, a KSRTC bus was stoned during the day-long hartal called by the BJP in Piravom, which otherwise remained peaceful.