One killed as bus rams auto

‘Over-speeding by KSRTC bus caused accident’

KOCHI: A 40-year-old man was killed when a speeding KSRTC bus rammed an autorickshaw near Elavoor junction at Angamaly.

The deceased was identified as Varghese, a native of Puliyanam. The bus, plying on the Pala-Thrissur route, hit the autorickshaw driven by Varghese from behind when the latter was negotiating a U-turn on the National Highway.

Preliminary investigations pointed to over-speeding by the bus as the cause for the accident. Varghese sustained a major injury in the impact of the collision and was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

