No more dilly-dallying with plastic menace as municipalities shift gear in Ernakulam

more-in

After dilly-dallying with plastic waste for long, municipalities in Ernakulam district seem to have adopted a more proactive approach in addressing the problem.

Piravom municipality was the first to issue a blanket ban on plastic carry bags on October 2 based on an ecological impact study and survey.

“There will be no compromise from January and those found guilty of using plastic carry bags will be slapped fines,” said Benny V. Varghese, a councillor in the forefront of the campaign. Plans are also afoot to dispose of clean plastic through the Clean Kerala Company (CKC).

Koothattukulam municipality is all set to go ahead with blanket ban on the bags from January.

“From January, people will not be allowed to dump organic waste wrapped in plastic bags. We have also submitted a project proposal to Suchitwa Mission for setting up a plastic shredding unit. Shredded plastic will be used in the tarring of municipal roads,” said Prince Paul John, Koothattukulam municipal chairman.

In Perumbavur, plastic waste is collected from individual households and sold to a Thripunithura-based recycling agency. “A round of collection from the households has been completed and the next round is likely to start from Thursday,” said Chairperson Sathi Jayakrishnan.

Muvattupuzha municipal chairperson Usha Sasidharan said that once the construction of plastic shredding unit was completed by the end of March, shredded plastic would be sold to the CKC.

Kothamangalam municipality plans to collect clean plastic through schools with the help of students and hand it over to plastic recycling agencies. “The construction of a plastic shredding unit will be completed by January after which we plan to enter into an understanding with the CKC,” said Chairperson Manju Siju.

Eloor municipality is about to deploy a tricycle each for three wards to collect plastic waste from households, which will then be handed over to recycling agencies. “We plan to set up a plastic shredding unit on the ground floor of a building complex being built for women at Pathalam,” said Chairperson Siji Babu.

Angamaly, Aluva and North Paravur municipalities have engaged a Kochi-based NGO to collect plastic waste at Rs.30 a month from each household. “The project has been launched on a pilot basis in seven wards and it will soon be expanded to the remaining wards in association with residents’ associations,” said Angamaly municipal chairperson M.A. Gracy.

Aluva municipal chairperson Lissy Abraham said the NGO had expressed interest in collecting plastic from shops multiple times in a week.

North Paravur has so far collected 8 tonnes of plastic from 7,000 households with the help of the NGO and the remaining 3,000 households will be covered shortly. “There is a small plastic shredding unit which is used to shred plastic collected from shops. An arrangement is being worked out with the CKC,” said chairman Ramesh D. Kurup.

Thrikkakara municipality’s plastic shredding unit was no longer functional and the plastic collected was now being taken by a recycling agent, said Chairperson K.K. Neenu.