New security advisory for infopark planned

KOCHI: In the wake of the ghastly murder of a woman employee on Infosys’ Pune campus, the city police will soon come up with a fresh security advisory for IT and ITES firms in Kochi.

Officials said the police had proposed a set of covert and overt measures to augment the security of techies, especially women employees. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yatish Chandra G.H. held discussions in this regard with the Infopark authorities the other day.

“We are definitely looking at some technology-driven initiatives, which can be implemented with the support of these companies. The proposal is currently on the discussion stage, and we will come up with the final list of guidelines in two weeks,” the DCP said.

According to the official, there is a need to sensitise all firms on the security of employees, especially women staffers. “Apart from occasional murder cases, complaints on other forms of harassment such as eve-teasing can be a regular phenomenon on such campuses, and the new security advisory will focus on those aspects as well,” the officer added.

The police are also seeking suggestions from various stakeholders on the security of employees on and outside the campus, besides planning to carry out security audits of companies.

Official sources said all companies operating from the campus would be asked to install CCTV cameras on their respective premises and make sure that their feed was monitored. The project may also include conduct of self-defence programmes for women techies and strengthening of pink patrol in the area.

The Infopark campus is currently guarded by a fleet of around 60 personnel of the State Industrial Security Force — a special wing of the Kerala Police — besides private security officers engaged by individual companies. “The entire area is well monitored under an elaborate CCTV network, and the upcoming cyber police station on the campus will strengthen the security cover further,” said a senior official.

There are over 400 IT and ITES companies functioning in Kochi, a major chunk of them operating from the Infopark campus in Kakkanad.