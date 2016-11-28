Network hitches hit Pink Control Room

Pink Control Room toll-free number 1515 accessible only from phones connected to BSNL network

KOCHI: It may take a while before the much publicised all-women Pink Police Patrol (PPP) is accessible to all sections of the targeted beneficiaries.

At present, the toll-free number 1515 to reach the Pink Control Room is accessible only from mobile and land phones connected to the BSNL network.

“We are in touch with various telecom networks. The technical process is under way, and it will be accessible from all mobile networks shortly,” said M.P. Dinesh, City Police Commissioner.

A mobile number, 75598-99100, is available for sending SMSes and images through Whatsapp.

The PPP team will be on the road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Calls received after that will be diverted to the general control room.

In the three days since its launch last Friday, the control room has logged 20 calls a day on an average. Most of these calls were in the nature of inquiries to know more about PPP and its services.

At least three calls were complaints on which prompt action was taken by the patrol team. One girl called up to complain about stalking, while another call was on a lady creating trouble in front of a hotel. It emerged later that she was mentally disturbed, and she was sent back to her family.

Another call was on a lady who was admitted to a city hospital after suffering injuries in an alleged assault by her husband and another woman.

“Women are gradually learning about the presence of such a force, and there needs more awareness about it. Once that happens, we hope to receive more calls,” said Sub Inspector N.S. Saleena, an officers who is in charge of the patrol team.

Four patrol vehicles — two Toyota Etios and Maruti Omni each — mounted with blaring sirens and fitted with GPS, wireless set, and a tab with seamless Internet connectivity have been deployed for PPP.

Manned by an all-women crew, they are deployed at various points in the city such as Thrikkakara, Fort Kochi, and Thripunithura. They will shuttle between 15 selected points within the city limits, 10 each at Thrikkakara and Fort Kochi and nine at Thripunithura.