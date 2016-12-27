Illegal shops, stalls in Fort Kochi removed in early morning drive

Illegal shops being removed from the Fort Kochi heritage zone on Tuesday. Apart from being eyesores, the vendors and encroachers littered the premises and obstructed a view of the beach. | Photo Credit: PHOTO: by special arrangement

The district administration removed around 50 illegally-built makeshift shops and stalls from the Fort Kochi heritage zone in an early morning drive on Tuesday.

There had been similar attempts in the past to clear the area of these encroachments. The Kochi Corporation too had unsuccessfully attempted to clear the area earlier. The traders used to return to the place after a few days of the demolition. A section of the traders had also resisted the eviction drive.

On Tuesday, the clean-up mission was led by Adeela Abdullah, Sub Collector of Fort Kochi. The demolition drive, which began at 6.30 a.m., followed a directive issued by District Collector Muhammad Y. Safirulla. The Collector also issued instructions to carry out the eviction drive in other parts of the city where encroachments have taken place.

During the Fort Kochi drive, illegally built shops near Vasco da Gama Square, Fort Kochi beach, and the Revenue Divisional Office were removed. Police were deployed in the area fearing resistance from the traders.

Even though the eviction drive was greeted with some resistance from a section of the traders, the authorities went ahead with the move.

Incidentally, the Kochi Corporation is in the process of drawing up a list of eligible traders, especially street vendors, who are to be rehabilitated under the

National Urban Livelihoods Mission.