Hotels, clubs warned against hosting rave parties

KOCHI: The city police have warned star hotel managements and clubs against hosting New Year DJ and rave parties where drugs are likely to flow in.

The onus of adhering to the police directive will be on the owners of such premises, failing which they will be charged with harbouring drug users. Besides, they will be slapped with fine under the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The unprecedented step follows a steep increase in consumption of narcotic drugs and the possibility of drug users playing spoilsport with New Year plans of families and elderly people, said Arul R.B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic).

Similarly, stringent action will be taken under the provisions of the Abkari Act against those who serve liquor after 10 p.m. as well as those who serve liquor to minors. This will be a coordinated effort of the police and Excise departments. A meeting of general managers of hotels will be convened on Tuesday to take their views in order to ensure peaceful partying for families and the elderly, he added.

The focus is on DJ parties since they often become rave parties, with drugs and too much of liquor being served. Unregulated entry of too many people to ill-lit premises can make matters worse. The year saw the city police register 1,035 cases under the NDPS Act and 1,200 people getting arrested.

Hunt for hideouts

Mr. Krishna said the police would keep a tab on potential hideouts of drug users in apartments, tourist boats, and islands among others. People must inform the police of any suspicious activity, he added.

The police have so far arrested 200 motorists on the charge of drunk driving since December 23. Their details have been forwarded to the Motor Vehicles’ Department (MVD), with a recommendation to suspend their driving licences. The police also aim to ensure ‘Zero incidents, Zero accidents’ during the festive season and New Year, the officer said.