Govt. messed up salary disbursal, says BJP leader

The Kerala government is solely responsible for the crisis in salary and pension disbursal, BJP national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said here on Saturday.

Accusing the government of not making adequate preparation ahead of the disbursal of salary and pension post-demonetisation, Mr. Rao said: “They [government] failed to take any preparatory measures even after nearly one month of the Centre’s decision to scrap the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.” Demanding an apology from the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister for the current situation, Mr. Rao asked as to why the government was adamant on giving salary in cash instead of disbursing it through banks.

Stating that the co-operative banks in the State were being used by politicians to stash unaccounted money, Mr. Rao said that the fate of those institutions would have been different if they had carried out transactions in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.