Father of deceased medico alleges conspiracy

more-in

K.A. Abootty, the father of the deceased MBBS student Shamna Tasneem of the Ernakulam Government Medical College (GMC), is set to approach the Crime Branch, demanding an inquiry into the alleged conspiracy behind the death of his daughter.

Mr. Abootty submitted a memorandum before the Apex Committee Medical Board on Thursday. He alleged that his daughter was shifted to a private hospital though she had no central pulse by then.

He said that as per the department level inquiry conducted by the Joint Medical Director, Shamna was administered an injection at 3 p.m. on July 18 and she was dead by 3.45 p.m. Despite that, she was shifted to the private hospital by keeping her parents in the dark. He alleged that the medical college authorities had failed to convince him that there was any point in shifting his daughter. Hence, the shifting was a mystery, he said.

The Apex Committee Medical Board took up the case after a consensus eluded the members of the district medical board.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jilse George, head of the medicine department at the GMC, who was suspended as part of the inquiry into the medico’s death, has been reinstated. The Principal of the college received a letter from the Director of Medical Education in this regard. Earlier, the suspension of a junior doctor pending inquiry was also revoked.