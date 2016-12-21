Court orders probe against three women police officers

more-in

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday ordered a probe against a woman sub-inspector and two civil police officers of the Thodupuzha police station in an allegation of misappropriation of the government fund in the name of investigating SC/ST related cases.

Considering a petition, Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P. Madhavan directed the Deputy Superintendent, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Idukky, to probe the allegation and file a report by January 31.

According to the petitioner, the three officers with the woman cell at the station misappropriated a fund allotted by the State government in 2014-15 by forging travel bills. Woman Sub-Inspector Sainaba, civil police officers K.H. Nisamol and P. Shailaja have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petitioner said the officers forged travel bills and vouchers in the name of their family members and spent Rs.2.5 lakh out of the Rs.3 lakh allocated by the State government.

The woman SI alone forged a bill of Rs.1.24 lakh and paid the amount to her brother who is a car owner, the petitioner said.