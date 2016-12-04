Car mows down 3 of family

more-in

Three members of a family died and four others were injured in a road accident at Mekkadambu, near Muvattupuzha, around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to information reaching here, the family members were walking along the road near the Mekkadambu panchayat stadium when a car mowed them down. They were thrown out of the road and the car that hit them crashed into the stadium, said a report.

The dead were identified as Radha, her daughter-in-law Rejitha and her daughter Nivedya. The injured included three children and an adult. The condition of two children and the woman is stated to be serious. They are under treatment at Kolencherry Medical College.

The police have taken the car driver, Sunny, into custody.